Attorney General Josh Stein Honors District Attorney Welch with Dogwood Award

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today traveled to Franklin to honor District Attorney Ashley Horsby Welch with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given out annually to recognize people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

“Drug traffickers have flooded western North Carolina with illicit, deadly drugs,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “District Attorney Welch has made it clear that she will not tolerate these drugs on our streets and is fighting to hold accountable the criminals who traffic poison.”

District Attorney Ashley Welch represents Prosecutorial District 43 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties.)

The 2023 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School Baker Burleson, parent advocate Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center Sen. Tom McInnis Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43 Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton Rep. Kyle Hall Cady Thomas Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr. Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County

