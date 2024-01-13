Sen. Tolentino pushes to retain iconic jeepney design in PUJ modernization

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino reiterated on Saturday his call to retain the iconic jeepney design in the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization to cater to the country's history and culture related to the said staple transportation mode.

"Wala kayong ine-endorse na design pero kung mage-endorse kayo iyong traditional, iconic jeepney na para maging bahagi ng ating kasaysayan, kultura, at tradisyon," Tolentino told Andy Ortega, Department of Transportation's (DOTr) Chairman of Transportation Cooperatives during his regular DZRH program.

Sen. Tol added: "Lahat ito ay bahagi na ng kasaysayan then all of a sudden papalitan natin ng flat nose, kwadrado na parang refrigerator na may gulong."

Ortega said that the agency is more focused on maintaining the standards in safety and environment-friendliness of the modernized vehicles.

Nonetheless, the DOTr official assured Sen. Tol that they already included their encouragement for the cooperative to opt for modern jeepneys with iconic Filipino design.

"We are confident that the better-looking, ika nga iyong "iconic design" will now be in our street," Ortega remarked.

Meanwhile, Tolentino urged Ortega to talk with the leaders who oppose with PUV modernization, especially with the more than 30,000 public utility jeepneys that will be afflicted in the upcoming start of apprehensions on 1 February.

"Pakiusap na lang, bago dumating ang February 1, pwede kayang iyong mga leader ng mga nago-oppose isang upuan lang, magkape kayo, para bago magkaroon ng implementation ng February 1 para talagang maipaliwanag ang inyong posisyon," Sen. Tol stressed.

Ortega responded that DOTr is open to such talks and has been proactive in information drive for the drivers and operators even before the consolidation deadline last 31 December 2023.