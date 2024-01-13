Work starts on Japanese-invested luxury apartment project in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, January 13 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG – A high-end apartment project named "Midori Park the TEN" had its work started in Bình Dương New City, the southern province of Bình Dương, on January 12.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held by the provincial People’s Committee and Becamex Tokyu Co. Ltd, a joint venture between Tokyu Group of Japan and Becamex IDC Corporation of Việt Nam.

The project, covering nearly 1.4ha, is the sixth high-end apartment one of Becamex Tokyu. It will feature a 10-storey block with 300 apartments and become the first of its kind in Bình Dương to include a public onsen (hot spring) bathing area.

It is scheduled to be completed and handed over in autumn 2025.

Deputy Chairman of the Bình Dương People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Danh said that Bình Dương New City, as the political, economic, cultural, and financial centre of the province, have recorded considerable improvements in recent years.

He attributed such development partly to contributions by businesses, especially foreign invested ones, and expressed his hope that Midori Park the TEN will become a liveable place for residents in not only Bình Dương New City but also the province.

The official also called on Tokyu to continue sharing its over-100-year experience in urban development to help turn Bình Dương into a green, smart, and worth-living city.

With more than 350 projects worth over US$5.9 billion, Japan is currently the second biggest foreign investor in the province, an industrial hub in the south of Việt Nam.

The Tokyu Group has participated in many infrastructure development projects here, including Tokyu Bình Dương Garden City, an urban area built in coordination with Becamex in 2012. VNS