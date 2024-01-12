Fear, optimism and determination: trade unionists respond to artificial intelligence in myriad of ways

Trade unionists told us about their worries, both for their jobs, future recruitment and the Welsh language. Some spoke optimistically about the jobs of the future and trade unions’ ability to respond to the challenge of AI.

Employers are using artificial intelligence to come to a range of decisions about their workforce. That can even include decisions about the numbers of workers being made redundant when companies restructure.

According to one trade unionist, his company used an artificial intelligence to decide on the number of jobs cuts, only to find the calculation was wrong. Stephen, a trade unionist and engineer provided the following testimony to us:

“I worked in the electricity supply industry for 42 years. The company was bought out. I worked in the metering department. They decided to use an algorithm to to forecast the volume of work and decide how many staff were needed.

“They let us see the algorithm’s forecast. But, they didn’t show us how it worked. We did see that the figures were wrong and challenged them. This did help in mitigating the number of job losses.

“I left the company at that time. But what I’m hearing is they realise they’ve made a massive mistake. They are now looking at recruiting people again. They were phoning people up, asking them to come back.

“We were told by the managers ‘we’ve used the algorithm before, it’s tried and tested, it’s very accurate in its predictions.’

“They just wouldn’t accept the logical arguments we presented to them about what the prediction was wrong.”

The use of algorithms to decide on redundancy numbers is part of a trend towards the increased use of artificial intelligence in decisions previously taken by line managers HR teams. For example, AI is increasingly being used is in recruitment. When we met with a group of trade union equality experts, George, a public sector rep told us that they had concerns about the use of AI to sift candidates. He said:

“We've accepted for a while that ask questions that you can put a requirement on a job like ‘must have a degree or equivalent.’

“So you can quite easily get a machine to do process whether someone has a degree from their completion of a form. AI can assess your application as to whether or not you have a degree. However, in my view, it gets more difficult when you rely on interpretation of subjective matters by machine learning, for example in assessing the answer to a question with much more nuance to it such as ‘how do you work with others?’”

During the same discussion on the potential impact on Welsh speakers was considered. George works in a department which handled public consultations and monitored the public’s views on social media and said:

“I have a lot of nervousness about how well Welsh language content is feeding into AI. From language models we've seen around the world they are good when you get content in the English language. But it is not so good at understanding Welsh particularly normal Welsh. That is, the Welsh that is used everyday as opposed to the formal textbook Welsh.

“This could cause an issue when public bodies are using AI to monitor public sentiment on an issue. Whilst Bing Translate is quite good at formal Welsh it is not yet as so good at understanding tweets in Welsh where people will naturally be sloppier with their language. If we are not picking up that information that starts out as life in the Welsh language are we actually picking up what everybody in Wales is saying?”

Whilst it is a new experience for workers dealing with public consultations, and other public service roles to be dealing with automation, it has been a fact of life for many years for those working in manufacturing. Reflecting on the increased use of computer programmes to control production lines and machinery, Eric an experienced manufacturing worker from north east Wales said:

“If I had any kids, I’d advise them to study robotics. There are still going to be moving parts in factories, in fact there will be more. You’ll need guys to fix the automated machinery. They’ll need to be good at interogating data. Engineering-wise and maintenance wise it’s going to get very interesting.”

His colleague Rory agreed saying “In some ways it’s quite exciting. The youth of today are interested in technology and it could entice young people into our industry. The young are tech savvy.”

On the other hand, he acknowledged that “guys my age are quaking, they’re living in fear.”

Rory’s comments point to the importance of providing high quality training to all workers in order to ensure that everyone can thrive in the modern job market.

It will be equally important that trade union reps are also trained on the new subject areas. David, a trade union tutor believed that the best way to ensure this was to build on existing course and materials.

“I think instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, instead of creating all brand-new stuff,” he said let's have a think about what we are doing already doing. ‘When AI is Boss’ and the e-learning tool are excellent.

“We need to look at the activities we are currently running and is it possible to rewrite or to put something else into those activities? So, for example on the Unions Reps Stage 1 course, when we teach reps they should ask for information from HR about various different workplace policies - the disciplinary policy, for example, we could also put in a question to ask whether AI is being used within the workplace.

“The same thing with health safety. When we ask reps to look for risk assessments, we should ask them was AI involved in the creation of these?”

In general, across the half dozen focus groups we convened, trade unionists emphasised their concerns about AI and its impact on the workplace. But it is important to record the optimism that some felt, and their determination to meet the challenges and opportunities head on.

Between June and November 2023 we attended a series of focus groups and meetings with trade union members, reps and officers and reported on this in a series of blogs. In this blog we’ve reported on the views and experiences of trade union tutors, equalities officers and manufacturing reps. Views were shared on the basis of anonymity, so we have changed people’s names in this article.