Americares Mobilizes Over 15 Tons of Medical Aid for Israel and Gaza    

We have been working closely with partner organizations with staff on the ground in Israel and Gaza to increase access to medicine, medical supplies and mental health support for frontline health care providers and survivors.

To date, we have delivered 6 tons of lifesaving medicine and medical supplies to Gaza and another 9 tons of aid is currently in transit—including medications to treat infections, diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

We have also provided emergency funding to five partners working in Israel and Gaza to purchase urgently needed medicines and medical supplies and to fund mental health support for survivors. In Israel, Americares funds provided volunteer emergency medical personnel working in southern Israel with trauma kits, defibrillators and medic bags, as well as essential humanitarian aid supplies for volunteers and those displaced by the war. Americares is also supporting a mental health hotline in Israel as well as relief supplies for a displaced Eritrean community fleeing the attacks in southern Israel.

In Gaza, more than 60,000 people injured over the past 100 days has put unprecedented strain on the health system. In addition, an estimated 1.9 million people are displaced in Gaza—about 85 percent of the population. With shelters facing extreme overcrowding, there are growing concerns about the spread of communicable diseases including diarrhea and respiratory infections, which could decimate health systems that are already on the brink of collapse.

Further compounding an already dire situation, only 15 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, according to the World Health Organization, while at the same time facing shortages of medicines, supplies, fuel and staff.

“As the crisis in Israel and Gaza continues to escalate, so do the physical and mental health needs of civilians caught in the crossfire,” said Americares Deputy Senior Vice President of Emergency Programs Provash Budden. “The aid we have provided over the past 100 days is helping to save lives and ease the suffering of civilians, and we’re committed to continuing to support their needs as the situation evolves.”