Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 12, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 12, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains yellow oleander. Company Name: World Green Nutrition, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mexican Tejocte Root Supplement

Company Announcement

WORLD GREEN NUTRITION, INC. is recalling ELV ALIPOTEC brand MEXICAN TEJOCOTE ROOT SUPPLEMENT PIECES (RAIZ DE TEJOCOTE MEXICANO SUPLEMENTO EN TROZOS), NET. WT, 0.3 0Z (7g), due to the presence of yellow oleander in this product. The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more.

The product MEXICAN TEJOCOTE ROOT SUPPLEMENT PIECES, NET. WT, 0.3 0Z (7g) which is being recalled from the market is only sold through authorized distributors and not through e-commerce platforms or in physical stores.

For easier identification of the product in question, it is noted that it comes in a white polyethylene container; green polypropylene lid; heat-shrinkable PET-G material label, authenticity hologram and net weight of 0.3 OZ (7g) and marked with the batch and expiration date mentioned below.

It is important to consider the above, since there are various products on the market that do not correspond to those marketed by this company, nor to the ELV ALIPOTEC brand.

LOT Expiration

Date LOT Expiration

Date 090222 110424 250123 032328 070722 110424 250123 032428 150722N 120724 250123 032728 190722N 120724 250123 032828 150722N-1 120724 150722N 032828 110522 120724 160622 041928 070722 120724 260123D 041928 040722 120724 190722N 041928 260522 120724 250123 041828 190722N-1 120724 140223 051228 150822 120724 030223 051228 160622 92324 010323 051528 030123 030728 190722N 051528 150722N 030828 200722 051228 030123 030628 250123 051228 291122 030628 150722N 051228 250123 030628 020323 052328 130123 030728 260123D 052328 040722 031328 190722N 052428 030123 031328 260123D 071828 160622 031428 010323 071928 250123 031428 030223 071928 250123 031528 260123D 073128 250123 032128 260123D 080228 250123 032228 140223D 081528

It is necessary to clarify that, to this date, this company has not received reports of illnesses related to the consumption of this product; however, the recall from the market began after the Food and Drug Administration issued the safety alert with the title “FDA Issues Warning About Certain Tejocote Root Supplements Substituted with Toxic Yellow Oleander,” in an effort to comply with current regulations regarding this type of incidents and in compliance with the laws in force in the United States of America.

Additionally, it is reported that the marketing of the product in the United States of America is definitively suspended, discontinuing the product.

“We ask consumers who have purchased the recalled lots of ELV ALIPOTEC MEXICAN TEJOCOTE ROOT SUPPLEMENT PIECES, NET. WT, 0.3 0Z (7g) to return them to the place where they made their purchase to obtain an exchange for another product marketed by the company. Consumers with questions can contact the company at +1 (956) 612 -8408 (Monday- Friday 10:00 am-5:00 pm CT)”

Finally, it is important to mention that for the exchange to be valid, it is necessary that the product corresponds to the one sold by WORLD GREEN NUTRITION, INC., since in the case of apocryphal or pirated products that have been acquired outside the network from authorized distributors, they cannot be exchanged for other products.

FDA’s advisory (English)

FDA’s advisory (Spanish)