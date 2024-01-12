EU4Business Citizens’ Summary 2023: 83,410 SMEs supported in Eastern Partnership in 2022

The EU-funded EU4Business programme has published the Citizens’ Summary 2023 for Eastern Partnership with an overview of major results of the past year per country.

In 2022, 83,410 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in the Eastern Partnership, generating an extra €2.532 billion in income and 78,022 new jobs, growing their turnover by 20%, and increasing their exports by 12% as a result.

Armenia:

In 2022, 6,818 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Armenia, generating an extra €176 million in income and 9,311 new jobs, growing their turnover by 36%, and increasing their exports by 108% as a result.

Azerbaijan:

In 2022, 8,726 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Azerbaijan, generating an extra €19 million in income and 3,639 new jobs, growing their turnover by 12%, and increasing their exports by 10% as a result.

Georgia:

In 2022, 30,628 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Georgia, generating an extra €228 million in income and 24,284 new jobs, growing their turnover by 18%, and increasing their exports by 16% as a result.

Moldova:

In 2022, 6,328 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Moldova, generating an extra €385 million in income and 22,427 new jobs, growing their turnover by 30%, and increasing their exports by 12% as a result.

Ukraine

In 2022, 25,522 SMEs were supported through the EU4Business Initiative in Ukraine, generating an extra €1,724 million in income and 23,750 new jobs, growing their turnover by 18%, and increasing their exports by 5% as a result.

