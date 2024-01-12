Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waves Regulations for Truckers Hauling Critically Needed Fuel Due to Extreme Cold Temperatures

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued Executive Order 24-1 to provide an emergency waiver of federal hours of service requirements for fuel truck drivers, to prevent shortages. Nebraska is experiencing extreme cold temperatures, increasing electricity demand, which in turn increases pressure on power districts’ reserve fuel supplies. The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul residential heating fuels and oils or fuel used to generate power for residential heat.

The Governor’s order will help reduce delays to ensure power districts have the fuel reserves needed to keep up with surging demand. It is effective immediately and will remain in effect through February 11, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

Executive Order 24-1

