Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Announces Rex Turner as Director of Acquisitions and Planning

January 12, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) is pleased to announce Rex Turner as the Director of Planning and Acquisitions. The Director of Planning and Acquisitions is responsible for land acquisition, land management planning, policy/program development, and conservation easement monitoring. Turner brings an impressive background to the position, having served as BPL's Outdoor Recreation Planner since 2008. In that position, Turner led the Maine State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), qualifying Maine to receive federal Land and Water Conservation funds and satisfying state legislative requirements associated with monitoring trends in outdoor recreation. Rex also provided guidance for BPL's outdoor recreation management efforts, served as a liaison to nonprofit and federal trail managers, and augmented BPL's public information efforts.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Rex serves as a Board Member with the Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals, a nationwide organization providing leadership for the outdoor recreation profession through skill development, networking, and technical guidance. He also volunteers extensively with several youth sports organizations in the Capital Area. Rex has previously worked as a Professional Maine Guide, an educator, and an outdoor writer. Rex earned a Master of Forestry and a B.S. in Recreation and Parks Management from the University of Maine's School of Forest Resources.

Rex Turner, BPL Director of Acquisitions and Planning