MDC invites the public to celebrate Eagle Days at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City Jan. 27

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an Eagle Adventure at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This free event will feature indoor programs with live eagles from Dickerson Park Zoo along with learning stations and activities. Live eagle programs will be presented at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. This year, participants will need tickets to attend any of the live eagle programs. The tickets are free and available at Runge on the day of the event from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until all of five of the live eagle programs are full.

Due to anticipated attendance, additional parking will be available at the Conservation Commission headquarters at 2901 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City. Shuttle buses will run continuously between Commission headquarters and the nature center from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

At Marion Access on the Missouri River, there will be wild eagle viewing opportunities on a come-and-go basis from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Marion Access is located approximately 13 miles north of Runge Nature Center on Highway 179.

Questions about this event can be sent to either Kevin Lohraff at kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov or Becky Matney at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.