AB955 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-12
WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to amend 157.06 (15) (a) (intro.), 157.06 (15) (a) 5. and 157.06 (15) (b); and to create 157.06 (2) (ze), 157.06 (15) (a) 4m. and 157.06 (16) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination in organ transplantation and donation on the basis of an individual's vaccination status.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab955