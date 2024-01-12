AB955 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to amend 157.06 (15) (a) (intro.), 157.06 (15) (a) 5. and 157.06 (15) (b); and to create 157.06 (2) (ze), 157.06 (15) (a) 4m. and 157.06 (16) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination in organ transplantation and donation on the basis of an individual's vaccination status.