Governor Katie Hobbs Releases FY2025 Executive Budget Proposal

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Hobbs released her FY2025 Executive Budget, which closes the current budget shortfall and makes significant investments in the issues most affecting everyday Arizonans. From housing assistance and childcare expansion to water conservation and border security, the FY2025 Executive Budget proposal reflects the countless conversations Governor Hobbs has had across the state during her first year in office with educators, law enforcement, parents, and business owners about how their government can better work for them.

“Arizonans are counting on us to make the state we call home the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We made incredible progress during my first year in office, and my Executive Budget proposal builds on this foundation and expands opportunities for every Arizonan to reach their full potential. We are cutting out the wasteful taxpayer spending while making critical investments that will help middle class families buy a home, expand access to childcare, make prescription drugs more affordable, and protect disabled Arizonans and seniors. This is what it looks like to invest in our communities and build a state that works for every Arizonan.”

Learn more about Governor Hobbs’ budget proposal below.