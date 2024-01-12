Submit Release
Berney Flowers for congress (MD-3) endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump announced Stan Fitzgerald president

Berney Flowers VFAF endorsement

Berney Flowers Book

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement for Lieutenant Colonel Berney Flowers for Maryland's 3rd congressional district

Lieutenant Colonel Berney Flowers is a patriot who served our country. Berney will put America and the residents of district 3 first. The incumbent doesn't even live in the district.”
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national

VFAF Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement for Berney Flowers, Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, for Maryland's 3rd congressional district.

Berney Flowers has resided in Howard County MD for fifteen years. Berney grew up in a working-class family, breaking the mold to become a college graduate and later earning a Master’s in Public Administration. Berney proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 21 years, including during the 9/11 Pentagon attack, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. His service continued in various roles under both Republican and Democrat administrations.

Berney Flowers for congress Maryland (MD-3) endorsement interview with VFAF Veterans for Trump

