Sunrun Announces Conference Call Details to Discuss the Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Results

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 21, 2024

Company Also Issues Statement Regarding Customer Communication Celebrating 2023 Achievements and Environmental Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. A transcript of the conference call will also be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

Statement Regarding Customer Communication Celebrating 2023 Achievements and Environmental Impact

On January 12, 2024, a communication was sent to the majority of Sunrun’s customers, celebrating the milestones and environmental impact of Sunrun’s customer base in 2023. In addition to celebrating each individual customer’s system’s impact on the environment, the email communication included a statement that Sunrun added 110,285 solar-only homes & 28,227 solar + battery storage homes in 2023. These statistics are calculated on a different basis than Sunrun’s volume metrics reported each quarter. As such, these statistics are not comparable to Customer Additions disclosed in the company’s filings with the SEC and investor materials. Investors should not rely upon these figures or view them as comparable to key operating metrics disclosed in the company’s materials. Sunrun will release Q4 and full-year 2023 results on February 21 and will provide a Customer Additions metric at that time.

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home storage solution brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Finance & IR

investors@sunrun.com

Wyatt Semanek

Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com