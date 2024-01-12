Road Closure on County Route 18/2, Badger Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Page Content

County Route 18/2 (Badger Run Road), at milepost 0.60, will be closed beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2024, through Saturday, February 17, 2024, for slip repair and piling wall installation. School buses will be re-routed.



Alternate Routes: North of the construction use County Route 1/2 (Porter Hill Drive) or County Route 1 (Oil Ridge Road) to WV 2 or Country Route 18/2 (Willow Lane) to WV 180. Residents south of the construction use County Route 18/2 (Badger Run Road) to WV 18.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​