Lane Restriction on County Route 507 (Cove Road), in Weirton, to begin Tuesday, January 2, 2024

County Route 507 (Cove Road), from milepost 0.00 to milepost 3.05, in Weirton, will be reduced to one lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, through Friday, January 12, 2024, for tree trimming. Flaggers will maintain traffic Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​