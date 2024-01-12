Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,521 in the last 365 days.

No injuries reported in Hillsboro WVDOH garage fire, snow and ice control to continue unabated

Page Content

No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) garage in Hillsboro on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
 
The WVDOH believes an overheated transmission in a pickup truck caught fire in the garage bay at around 3:30 p.m. at the WVDOH garage in Hillsboro. Crews from the garage in Pocahontas County were out treating roads at the time the fire broke out and no one was in the building at the time.
 
Firefighters were on the scene quickly and the fire was extinguished by approximately 3:45 p.m.
 
Two pickup trucks that were in the building at the time were destroyed, but the facility’s fuel station, office, and salt shed were undamaged. The WVDOH will assess the damage to the garage, but it is believed the building will be a total loss.
 
Pocahontas County road crews will continue to conduct snow and ice removal (SRIC) despite damage to the garage.​​

You just read:

No injuries reported in Hillsboro WVDOH garage fire, snow and ice control to continue unabated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more