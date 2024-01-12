No injuries reported in Hillsboro WVDOH garage fire, snow and ice control to continue unabated

Page Content

No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) garage in Hillsboro on Thursday, January 4, 2024.



The WVDOH believes an overheated transmission in a pickup truck caught fire in the garage bay at around 3:30 p.m. at the WVDOH garage in Hillsboro. Crews from the garage in Pocahontas County were out treating roads at the time the fire broke out and no one was in the building at the time.



Firefighters were on the scene quickly and the fire was extinguished by approximately 3:45 p.m.



Two pickup trucks that were in the building at the time were destroyed, but the facility’s fuel station, office, and salt shed were undamaged. The WVDOH will assess the damage to the garage, but it is believed the building will be a total loss.



Pocahontas County road crews will continue to conduct snow and ice removal (SRIC) despite damage to the garage.​​