Jackson County Route 21/26, Shinn Lane, Will be Closed Tuesday, January 9, 2024, through Friday, January 12, 2024

Jackson County Route 21/26, Shinn Lane, will be closed to all traffic from milepost 1.90, to milepost 2.00, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, through Friday, December 12, 2024, for a slip repair.



The roadway will be closed..Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​