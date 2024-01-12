Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 33, Dement Road, to Begin Monday, January 8, 2024

A portion of County Route 33, near 1835 Dement Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, January 8, 2024, through Friday, January 12, 2024, to replace two electric poles. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

