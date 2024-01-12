Eastbound slow lane on Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge closed overnight for pothole repair

Page Content

The eastbound slow lane on Interstate 64 near the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge will be closed overnight so contractors, Brayman-Trumbull, can complete pothole repairs.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) holds contractors accountable for maintaining passage through work zones for the traveling public while a construction contract is in place. From the time a contract is initiated until the project is complete, WVDOT requires the contractor to make repairs immediately when issues arise.

A pothole opened in the eastbound lane around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Freeze thaw cycles in winter weather contributes to the formation of potholes. Brayman-Trumbull filled the potholes with cement and used insulated blankets to help the quick-set concrete dry more quickly in the rain and January temperatures. The lane closure will be in place overnight until the concrete sets.

In is anticipated that all lanes will reopen eastbound on Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024.​​