GEORGIA, January 12 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Lauren Curry has officially been sworn in as Chief of Staff for the Governor's Office, making history as the first female to assume the role permanently in the state. A longtime and accomplished public servant, Curry has served in leadership positions in multiple state agencies, including in the office of former Governor Sonny Perdue and the administration of former Governor Nathan Deal. During her time in state government, she has worked at the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. She has worked for the First Family as Director of Government Affairs and Policy, Chief Operating Officer, and Deputy Chief of Staff prior to this role.

"Marty, the girls, and I could not be more proud to welcome Lauren to this role of leadership in both our office and state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Her track record in various roles across government agencies, her efficient and effective approach, and her reliable fortitude set her apart as someone with the unique experience and skills needed to succeed in this position. We are grateful for both her and her family's willingness to serve, and look forward to her helping us keep Georgia the best state to live, work, and raise our children."

Curry fills the role vacated by Trey Kilpatrick, who will now serve as Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Georgia Power. The Kemp family thanks Kilpatrick, his wife Sally, and their children for his years of impactful service, strong leadership, and invaluable guidance, and wishes the entire Kilpatrick family many happy years as they embark on this new chapter.

Lauren Curry is Chief of Staff in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp. She previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of Government Affairs and Policy for Governor Kemp.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Curry served as Deputy Director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Special Projects Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Press Assistant to former Governor Sonny Perdue.

Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia.