In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Nearly $10 Million for Innovative Technologies to Combat Harmful Algal Blooms

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 11, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $10 million for innovative technologies to combat harmful algal blooms. Funding is being provided for 10 projects that will mitigate the effects and impacts of harmful algal blooms, including blue-green algae. Harmful algal blooms impact beaches and waterways when there are excessive nutrients present, and can produce toxins that harm fish, mammals and people.

“Florida’s beaches and waterways play a large role in our state’s economy, and it is important to continue making investments that protect them from harmful algal blooms,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These technologies will help improve the state’s ability to combat harmful algal blooms and protect the livelihoods of Floridians who depend on Florida’s beaches and waterways to make a living.”

Florida has remained steadfast in its commitment to restore water quality. Over the past five years, the state has invested in over 40 innovative technologies to detect, prevent, clean up and mitigate harmful algal blooms in a cost-effective, safe way.

“Dedicated funding for innovative technologies is a critical component of our multi-faceted approach to protecting water quality in Florida,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I am thankful for the backing of the Governor, his administration and our lawmakers for their commitment to address the challenges we face head on.”

Today’s announcement follows three grant awards from the Governor that will greatly reduce the prevalence of nutrients in Florida’s waterways, including the award of $210 million through the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program, and $100 million through the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program and $30 million for the Caloosahatchee River and Estuary.

Last month, Governor DeSantis announced his Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024–25 and included another $10 million for the Innovative Technology Grant Program, furthering this administration’s legacy of environmental protection.

A list of innovative technologies projects selected for Fiscal Year 2023–24 funding can be found here.

