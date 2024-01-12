Six New Highway Hotline Cameras Brought Online to Provide Better Travel Insight

CANADA, January 12 - Released on January 12, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the addition of six new Highway Hotline cameras, bringing the total online cameras to over 50 locations. This expansion enhances the network, offering motorists improved travel insights.

"Our government continues to enhance the Highway Hotline's service to ensure motorists have more ways to plan their journey and make an informed decision," Highways Minister Lori Carr said.

The six new cameras are located on:

Highway 6 near Dafoe;

Highway 6 near Naicam;

Highway 14 near Macklin;

Highway 16 near Sheho;

Highway 40 near Blaine Lake; and

Highway 55 near Smeaton.

The network of camera locations can be seen online at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/cctv or on the Highway Hotline mobile app. Images are refreshed approximately every five minutes and provide Highway Hotline staff with regular updates on highway conditions.

Snowplow operators across Saskatchewan's vast provincial highway network also relay road information to their Highway Hotline teammates. For the safety of all drivers and the safety of equipment operators, motorists are reminded to stay back and stay safe near snowplows, which create a mini blizzards when plowing. Snowplows pull over when safe to do so, roughly 10 to 15 kilometres, to let drivers pass.

The Highway Hotline can be downloaded as a free smartphone app, accessed at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or by calling 511.

Snow removal and ice treatment for highways is based on their classification and traffic volumes. For details about winter maintenance activities, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-safety/winter-safety.

The first four cameras were integrated into the Highway Hotline system in 2011. It included one along Highway 2 near Weyakwin between La Ronge and Prince Albert; two along Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina with one south of Dundurn (Blackstrap) and another at Davidson; and one along Highway 3 near Paradise Hill northeast of Lloydminster.

Highway Hotline and Snow Zone safety videos can be shared online from: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe3eRil6A0in2COp372K5rvlO-e3gmA1z.

For more information, contact:

David Horth

Highways

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4804

Email: David.horth@gov.sk.ca