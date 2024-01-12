Lake Quivira lawyer recognized for outstanding service to continuing legal ...

TOPEKA—Angela Gupta, Lake Quivira, is the 2023 recipient of the Robert L. Gernon Award presented in December by the Kansas Continuing Legal Education board.

Gupta is a mediator, arbitrator, and independent investigator with Associates in Dispute Resolution. She was nominated for the award by the Association for Women Lawyers of Greater Kansas City.

In the letter nominating her, which was accompanied by many endorsements from her Kansas-licensed peers, the association highlighted the impact Gupta has had on the legal profession in Kansas and Missouri.

Carrie Reid, the association’s awards co-chair, wrote in the nominating letter that Gupta is the kind of member associations are proud to have.

“She is continually giving back, ensuring that the future of the legal profession continues to be held to the high standard the community at large expects,” Reid wrote.

Larry Rute, who works with Gupta at the Associates in Dispute Resolution, was among the colleagues to endorse her nomination.

“Angela has proven to be a distinguished leader in organizing, developing, and presenting high-quality continuing legal education presentations,” Rute wrote.

Rute added that Gupta’s accomplishments as a bar leader demonstrate an incredibly impressive background of continuing legal education support and involvement.

Danielle Atchison of the Mdivani Corporate Immigration Law Firm praised both the subject matter and quality of Gupta’s continuing legal education courses. She noted the dispute resolution topics Gupta presents “are so important that our law schools are creating specific emphasis opportunities in dispute resolution.”

Gupta is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Kansas School of Law.

The Gernon Award for Outstanding Service to Continuing Legal Education was established in 2005. It recognizes individuals or organizations demonstrating a unique commitment to legal education for lawyers in Kansas and for providing outstanding service to continuing legal education.

The award’s namesake, Justice Robert Gernon, served on the Kansas Supreme Court from 2003 until his death in 2005. Prior to that, he served on the Kansas Court of Appeals from 1988 to 2003. He worked to improve the training, education, and professionalism of attorneys in Kansas and across the nation.