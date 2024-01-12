St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited announces Land Winner

[St. Kitts] — The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited announced its land winner on Wednesday, January 10 at the Bank’s Electronic Services Center. Ms. Nekisha Evans successfully emerged as the winner of a plot of land from a pool of eligible applicants. Ms. Evans remarked that when she received the call to inform her that she had won, she was surprised, excited, overwhelmed, and thankful all at the same time! “I think I fully believed it when I was invited to the Bank for a photo op. I am so grateful to National Bank for this life-changing gift, 2024 has begun on a high note for me”.

National Bank rolled out its suite of Home Mortgages in the latter half of 2023. These included SWITCH, APEX, WOW and OWN. As part of the OWN Home Mortgage Launch that was held on November 3, 2023, the Bank announced that persons who completed the event’s online form would have a chance to win a parcel of land in St. Kitts.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anthony Galloway, in his presentation to Ms. Evans stated that, “This is truly a celebratory moment of making dreams come true, under the umbrella of National Cares.

The National Bank Group of Companies joins with Ms. Evans in celebrating her good fortune. We are proud of the impact that our Home Mortgages are having on the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, transforming their lives and bolstering our economy.”