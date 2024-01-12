Resources and emergency shelters available statewide to keep people safe and warm during dangerously cold winter weather

For immediate release: January 12, 2024 (24-007)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – Cities and counties across Washington state are ramping up emergency warming centers and other resources this week to help people cope with the extreme cold temperatures affecting our region.

Cold weather can be very dangerous if you are not prepared, particularly for people without homes, the elderly, and those with medical conditions. Health risks include hypothermia, frostbite, falls, vehicle accidents, and carbon monoxide poisoning from improper indoor use of fires or generators. Winter storms can make these problems worse by causing power outages and property damage.

The Washington 211 line has tips and maps about warming centers, emergency shelters, and other resources. To access it, dial 211 on your phone or visit the Washington 211 website. The service compiled winter safety resources.

The Washington Department of Health’s website also offers important information for winter weather preparedness, how to stay safe during power outages, and how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning at home.

Additional resources from local health departments, governments, and service agencies across Washington:

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###