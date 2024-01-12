Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Agreeing to Hear Case on Homelessness

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the case of City of Grants Pass v. Johnson. In September, the Governor filed an amicus brief urging the Court to clarify that state and local governments can take reasonable actions to address the homelessness crisis creating health and safety dangers for individuals living in encampments and our communities.

“California has invested billions to address homelessness, but rulings from the bench have tied the hands of state and local governments to address this issue.

“The Supreme Court can now correct course and end the costly delays from lawsuits that have plagued our efforts to clear encampments and deliver services to those in need.”

###

