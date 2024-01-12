IDOI Announces Record Enrollment for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace and the Upcoming January 16th Deadline

ILLINOIS, January 12 - The Open Enrollment Period ends Tuesday









Chicago - The last day of Open Enrollment for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace is Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The enrollment deadline is extended an additional day due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, along with the extra month added again this year, allowing people more time to select coverage.





According to federal CMS enrollment data, 378,222 Illinoisans have selected ACA Marketplace plans since the start of Open Enrollment on November 1st. Nationally, the total number of people who signed up for coverage is more than 20.3 million. *





"Illinois enrollments are nearly 14% higher than last year," said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. "The record-high number of Illinoisans enrolling in ACA Marketplace plans is an important indicator that we are on the right track to ensuring access to affordable health coverage, including preventive care and screenings which often lead to better health outcomes overall."





Popish Severinghaus encourages Illinoisans who still need health coverage to take advantage of the extra day to enroll. "Consumers who enroll by midnight on January 16th can get coverage that begins on February 1, 2024. Visit Getcoveredillinois.gov for free enrollment assistance and to find out if you may qualify for financial help. Our team is here to help."





Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health

marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance,

facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.





"The financial assistance available through the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act can substantially reduce monthly health insurance premiums for many people and is especially helpful for those transitioning from Medicaid coverage," said Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan. "The financial help is in the form of tax credits, and the tax credits, also known as subsidies, are only available if you buy coverage directly through the ACA Marketplace at Getcoveredillinois.gov or Healthcare.gov."





According to Healthcare.gov, four in five customers nationwide will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month after the subsidies.







