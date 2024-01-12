Illinois EPA Announces Additional $3.4 Million Awarded to 92 Community Water Supplies Through Latest Round of Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Program

ILLINOIS, January 12 - A Total of 260 Systems Received Lead Service Line Inventory Grants in Calendar Year 2023





SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the recipients of the third round of funding which will assist 92 additional community water supplies (CWSs) in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act (LSLRN Act). The Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grant Program offers grants to local government units ranging from $20,000 - $50,000 to fund the creation of a complete lead service line inventory. Under this grant program, a total of 260 Illinois systems have benefited from this funding in calendar year 2023.





The LSLRN Act (Public Act 102-0613) requires owners and operators of CWSs in Illinois to submit a complete, final water service line material inventory for the Illinois EPA's approval no later than April 15, 2024. The final inventory must report the material composition of all service lines within the CWS's distribution system, including the number of lead service lines.





"The Illinois EPA is prioritizing this funding to assist communities in the development of complete material inventories of their drinking water distribution systems," said Director Kim. "We are encouraged by the number of communities that continue to seek funding to identify lead service lines within the drinking water distribution systems so they can be properly removed."





Round three of the LSLI Grant Program was funded using Illinois EPA's "Local Assistance and Other State Program" set-aside of 15 percent from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement Grant.





For the third grant funding round, Illinois EPA is funding 92 projects for a total of $3,429,950. In this round, funding was provided up to a maximum of $50,000 per grantee. Illinois EPA announced the first 42 grant recipients in January of 2023, and an additional 120 recipients receiving funding announced in August 2023. Illinois EPA anticipates offering an additional funding opportunity in early 2024.

Grantees may request supplemental funding in the form of a low-interest loan through the Illinois EPA's Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) in conjunction with funding to replace lead service lines. To inquire about funding through the PWSLP, please call (217) 782-2027 and ask to speak with the Infrastructure Financial Assistance Section Project Manager on call.

A list of grantees receiving funding through the third round of LSLI Grants is below.





County Applicant Grant Award Amount County Applicant Grant Award Amount Alexander McClure-East Cape Girardeau PWD $30,000 Grundy & Will Diamond $30,000 Bureau Malden $30,000 Hamilton McLeansboro $40,000 Bureau Ohio $30,000 Iroquois Watseka $40,000 Bureau Princeton $40,000 Jackson Buncombe PWD $1,500 Bureau Seatonville $30,000 Jackson Elkville $30,000 Bureau Spring Valley $40,000 Jackson Vergennes $28,500 Carroll Savanna $40,000 Kendall Plano $40,000 Champaign Longview $19,950 Lake Round Lake Beach $50,000 Cook Bellwood $50,000 Lake Waukegan $50,000 Cook Berkeley $40,000 Lake Winthrop Harbor $40,000 Cook Berwyn $50,000 LaSalle Cedar Point $30,000 Cook Burnham $40,000 LaSalle La Salle $40,000 Cook Calumet Park $40,000 LaSalle Lostant $30,000 Cook Dolton $50,000 Lee Franklin Grove $30,000 Cook Evergreen Park $50,000 Livingston Dwight $40,000 Cook Ford Heights $30,000 Livingston Fairbury $25,000 Cook Harwood Heights $40,000 Macon Decatur $50,000 Cook Hazel Crest $40,000 Macoupin Girard $30,000 Cook Markham $40,000 Marshall Varna $30,000 Cook Matteson $50,000 Marshall & LaSalle Wenona $30,000 Cook Midlothian $40,000 McDonough Bushnell $40,000 Cook Norridge $50,000 McLean Bellflower $15,000 Cook Palatine $50,000 Montgomery Coffeen $30,000 Cook Richton Park $40,000 Montgomery & Bond Donnellson $30,000 Cook Rolling Meadows $50,000 Moultrie Moultrie County Rural PWD $40,000 Cook Schiller Park $40,000 Ogle Hillcrest $30,000 Cook Skokie $50,000 Ogle Mount Morris $40,000 Cook South Chicago Heights $40,000 Ogle Oregon $40,000



