Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,561 in the last 365 days.

Illinois EPA Announces Additional $3.4 Million Awarded to 92 Community Water Supplies Through Latest Round of Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Program

ILLINOIS, January 12 - A Total of 260 Systems Received Lead Service Line Inventory Grants in Calendar Year 2023


SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the recipients of the third round of funding which will assist 92 additional community water supplies (CWSs) in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act (LSLRN Act). The Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grant Program offers grants to local government units ranging from $20,000 - $50,000 to fund the creation of a complete lead service line inventory. Under this grant program, a total of 260 Illinois systems have benefited from this funding in calendar year 2023.


The LSLRN Act (Public Act 102-0613) requires owners and operators of CWSs in Illinois to submit a complete, final water service line material inventory for the Illinois EPA's approval no later than April 15, 2024. The final inventory must report the material composition of all service lines within the CWS's distribution system, including the number of lead service lines.


"The Illinois EPA is prioritizing this funding to assist communities in the development of complete material inventories of their drinking water distribution systems," said Director Kim. "We are encouraged by the number of communities that continue to seek funding to identify lead service lines within the drinking water distribution systems so they can be properly removed."


Round three of the LSLI Grant Program was funded using Illinois EPA's "Local Assistance and Other State Program" set-aside of 15 percent from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement Grant.


For the third grant funding round, Illinois EPA is funding 92 projects for a total of $3,429,950. In this round, funding was provided up to a maximum of $50,000 per grantee. Illinois EPA announced the first 42 grant recipients in January of 2023, and an additional 120 recipients receiving funding announced in August 2023. Illinois EPA anticipates offering an additional funding opportunity in early 2024.

Grantees may request supplemental funding in the form of a low-interest loan through the Illinois EPA's Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) in conjunction with funding to replace lead service lines. To inquire about funding through the PWSLP, please call (217) 782-2027 and ask to speak with the Infrastructure Financial Assistance Section Project Manager on call.

A list of grantees receiving funding through the third round of LSLI Grants is below.


County

Applicant

Grant Award Amount

County

Applicant

Grant Award Amount

Alexander

McClure-East Cape Girardeau PWD

$30,000

Grundy & Will

Diamond

$30,000

Bureau

Malden

$30,000

Hamilton

McLeansboro

$40,000

Bureau

Ohio

$30,000

Iroquois

Watseka

$40,000

Bureau

Princeton

$40,000

Jackson

Buncombe PWD

$1,500

Bureau

Seatonville

$30,000

Jackson

Elkville

$30,000

Bureau

Spring Valley

$40,000

Jackson

Vergennes

$28,500

Carroll

Savanna

$40,000

Kendall

Plano

$40,000

Champaign

Longview

$19,950

Lake

Round Lake Beach

$50,000

Cook

Bellwood

$50,000

Lake

Waukegan

$50,000

Cook

Berkeley

$40,000

Lake

Winthrop Harbor

$40,000

Cook

Berwyn

$50,000

LaSalle

Cedar Point

$30,000

Cook

Burnham

$40,000

LaSalle

La Salle

$40,000

Cook

Calumet Park

$40,000

LaSalle

Lostant

$30,000

Cook

Dolton

$50,000

Lee

Franklin Grove

$30,000

Cook

Evergreen Park

$50,000

Livingston

Dwight

$40,000

Cook

Ford Heights

$30,000

Livingston

Fairbury

$25,000

Cook

Harwood Heights

$40,000

Macon

Decatur

$50,000

Cook

Hazel Crest

$40,000

Macoupin

Girard

$30,000

Cook

Markham

$40,000

Marshall

Varna

$30,000

Cook

Matteson

$50,000

Marshall & LaSalle

Wenona

$30,000

Cook

Midlothian

$40,000

McDonough

Bushnell

$40,000

Cook

Norridge

$50,000

McLean

Bellflower

$15,000

Cook

Palatine

$50,000

Montgomery

Coffeen

$30,000

Cook

Richton Park

$40,000

Montgomery & Bond

Donnellson

$30,000

Cook

Rolling Meadows

$50,000

Moultrie

Moultrie County Rural PWD

$40,000

Cook

Schiller Park

$40,000

Ogle

Hillcrest

$30,000

Cook

Skokie

$50,000

Ogle

Mount Morris

$40,000

Cook

South Chicago Heights

$40,000

Ogle

Oregon

$40,000



County

Applicant

Grant Award Amount

County

Applicant

Grant Award Amount

Cook and Will

Steger

$40,000

Pope

Millstone Water Dist.

$40,000

Cumberland

Greenup

$30,000

Putnam

Granville

$30,000

Cumberland

Jewett

$30,000

Putnam

Magnolia

$30,000

DeKalb & Kendall

Sandwich

$40,000

Rock Island

East Moline

$50,000

DeWitt

Clinton

$40,000

Rock Island

Hampton

$30,000

DuPage

Addison

$50,000

Rock Island

Moline

$50,000

Edwards

Albion

$40,000

Rock Island

Port Byron

$30,000

Edwards

Bone Gap

$30,000

Saline

Harrisburg

$40,000

Edwards

West Salem

$30,000

Stephenson

Dakota

$30,000

Franklin

Rend Lake Conservancy District

$40,000

Tazewell

East Peoria

$50,000

Franklin

Zeigler

$30,000

Wabash

Bellmont

$30,000

Fulton

Canton

$50,000

Wayne & White

Mill Shoals

$30,000

Fulton

Lewistown

$40,000

White

Burnt Prairie

$30,000

Grundy

Carbon Hill

$30,000

Whiteside

Albany

$30,000

Grundy

Gardner

$30,000

Will

Crete

$40,000

Grundy

Morris

$50,000

Williamson

Herrin

$50,000

Grundy

South Wilmington

$30,000

Williamson

Hurst

$30,000

 

92 Applicants

  

TOTAL

$3,429,950

You just read:

Illinois EPA Announces Additional $3.4 Million Awarded to 92 Community Water Supplies Through Latest Round of Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more