TRUGOLF, INC. AND NASDAQ-LISTED SPAC DEEP MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FORM S-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT DECLARED EFFECTIVE BY THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION AND MAILING OF DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf, Inc. ("TruGolf”), a leading golf simulator manufacturer and distributor with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (“DMAQ”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on December 27, 2023, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") filed with the SEC related to the previously announced business combination among TruGolf and DMAQ (the "Business Combination"). DMAQ has also filed with the SEC the definitive proxy statement for its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to, among other things, approve the Business Combination, which was first announced on March 31, 2023.



“The National Golf Foundation reported an estimated 6.2 million Americans hit golf balls in a simulator within the past year, a figure that has surged by 73% in comparison to 2019,” said Lindsay Jones, TruGolf’s Chief Financial Officer. “The combination with DMAQ provides immediate access to the growth capital required to leverage this growth, while helping fuel the marketing efforts surrounding the release of our newest hardware and software, which will be in full display at the PGA Show in Orlando on January 23-26.”

The Business Combination values TruGolf at an $80 million equity value and is expected to close by the end January 2024, subject to shareholder approvals and other closing conditions that are set forth in the Registration Statement.

The entry into a definitive merger agreement was announced on March 31, 2023, and the amended and restated merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) was announced on July 24, 2023. The combined company is expected to be renamed TruGolf Holdings, Inc.

Special Meeting Details

The Special Meeting will be held on January 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time virtually. You may attend the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/230515088 and entering the password, dmed2023. You will need the control number that is printed on your proxy card to vote at the Special Meeting. DMAQ recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the meeting to ensure you are logged in when the Special Meeting starts. Please note that you will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person.

YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT, REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF DMAQ COMMON STOCK YOU OWN. To ensure your representation at the Special Meeting, please complete and return the enclosed proxy card or submit your proxy by following the instructions contained in the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus and on your proxy card. Please submit your proxy promptly whether or not you expect to attend the meeting. Submitting a proxy now will NOT prevent you from being able to vote online at the meeting. If you hold your shares in “street name,” you should instruct your broker, bank or other nominee how to vote in accordance with the voting instruction form you receive from your broker, bank or other nominee.

If you have any questions or need assistance with voting, please contact DMAQ’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc. (“Advantage”), at (877) 870-8565 or email Advantage at ksmith@advantageproxy.com .

About DMAQ

DMAQ is a special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DMAQ began trading on the Nasdaq in October 2021, and its common stock and rights are traded under the ticker symbols DMAQ and DMAQR, respectively.

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone.

TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

