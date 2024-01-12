Becoming an Outdoors Woman Winter Workshop Registration Opens on Sunday, January 14

CONTACT:

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

Laura Ryder: (603) 271-0458

January 12, 2024

Concord, NH – Registration opens on Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 a.m. for New Hampshire’s 2024 Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.

This year’s Winter BOW Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long workshop. Choices include winter hiking, winter outdoor survival, snowshoeing/wildlife tracking, and “shoe and shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). A brochure with more information is now available at http://www.nhbow.com.

A fee of $85 covers the workshop, lunch, and most equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 years of age.

Registration opens on January 14 and must be completed online. Classes fill quickly so be prepared to sign-up when registration opens to secure your spot. To participate, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration, where you will see a link to register. If the program is full, please check back to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations. Registration closes on February 5.

New Hampshire BOW programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org), a nonprofit group that advocates for the promotion and protection of hunting, fishing, and trapping, as well as the conservation of fish and wildlife habitat.