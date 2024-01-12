University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and CBORD Revolutionize Campus Access with Launch of Mobile Credentials

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a leap toward modernizing campus access, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) is set to officially launch mobile credentials. This initiative marks a transformative shift, allowing students, faculty and staff to seamlessly access campus facilities, pay for dining and retail items, open doors and complete transactions, replacing the traditional plastic ID cards.



Mobile credentials offer a secure, convenient and contactless solution for campus access, aligning with the growing demand for innovative and efficient technologies in educational institutions. UTC's decision to adopt this technology demonstrates its commitment to providing an enhanced environment for its community.

"Today's students expect connectivity and convenience, and we are thrilled to partner with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in delivering a solution that not only meets but exceeds these expectations," said Dan Park, president and CEO of CBORD. "Our collaboration with UTC has been a journey of innovation, and the launch of mobile credentials is a testament to the success of this partnership."

Mobile Credentials: Better for Students and the Environment

UTC's launch of mobile credentials presents an environmentally conscious move, offering the opportunity to replace over 9,000 plastic cards. This transition aligns with sustainability goals and reduces the institution's ecological footprint.

Partnering to Provide an Elevated Campus Experience

This is really an exciting time for campuses as they recognize the digital transformation happening in the access control industry. HID is thrilled to partner with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for the rollout of their mobile credentials. Mobile credentials begin to align with modern-day campus objectives – sustainability initiatives, smart buildings, frictionless access, unifying departments, integrating systems, increasing security and really enhancing the overall campus experience.

UTC worked with HID and CBORD, deploying HID Mobile Access® solutions with Seos as the underlying credential technology. UTC upgraded its access control hardware to the Signo reader line along with the Omnikey 5427 for all other third-party use cases across campus. Importantly, while mobile access eliminates the need for physical access cards, the highly versatile Signo Readers support the widest range of credential technologies via native Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC) and digital wallets. Those who choose to can continue using their physical ID cards until they are ready to transition to mobile access.

The Path to Seamless Campus Access

Starting Jan. 3, 2024, students, faculty and staff at UTC are experiencing a new era of campus access. The mobile credentials empower them to unlock doors, access campus facilities and enjoy the array of services available with a simple tap on their smartphones or smartwatches.

Ginny Reese, assistant director, UTC admissions, is pleased with the mobile credential solution. “I’ve seen lots of changes over the long time I have been here at UTC, and this one I truly can say is one of the better ones that makes my life easier and hopefully others. My anxiety level is down since I don’t have to keep up with my keys — because you all know we always have our phones. Seriously, it takes less time for me to do things such as enter the building and copy documents. From what I’ve always been told, time is money, so that should be a win for everyone.”

