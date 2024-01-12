MPT series Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Dorchester, Montgomery, and Talbot counties during January 16 episode

January 12, 2024

First new episode of 2024 features “Farm to Skillet” segment

guest-hosted by Bethesda-based personal chef Shalia Coburn

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 12, 2024)– Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 11th season, will feature farms and locations in Dorchester, Montgomery, and Talbot counties during an episode premiering on Tuesday, January 16. A preview of the episode can be found on the series’ webpage at mpt.org/farm.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Episodes are also available to view on the free PBS App and MPT’s online video player following their broadcast premiere. Encore broadcasts air on MPT-HD on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at Holloway Brothers Farms in Darlington (Harford County), the January 16 episode features the following segments:

Tuckahoe Farm Days (Talbot County) . Host Joanne Clendining visits the Tuckahoe Steam & Gas Association’s 50th anniversary festival held on its 60-acre campus in Easton. Viewers join Joanne as she meets association members and festival attendees, as she explores on-site locations such as the Rural Life Museum – “Thingamajig heaven,” as Joanne calls it – and as she hops on a hot steam tractor to take part in the festival’s finale: the annual parade of tractors.

Farmer Flashback (Dorchester County) . Sixth-generation wheat farmer Jason Scott operates a Pioneer Hi-Bred seed dealership with his father, Doug, at their 1,600-acre Walnut Hill Farm in Hurlock. Jason oversees operations both inside and outside the warehouse while his father handles harvesting duties. Viewers visit the farm’s 5,000-square-foot seed warehouse with Jason, take a ride on the combine with Doug, and discover the complementary roles played by each member of the father-son duo during a busy day on the farm.

Farm to Skillet: Chef Shalia Coburn, Bethesda Central Farm Market (Montgomery County). Personal chef Shalia Coburn, owner of Chef B Meals, leads the audience through the Bethesda Central Farm Market, where she finds the locally produced ingredients she’ll use to make an Asian-influenced seafood dish. After securing vegetables, scallops and sea bass, and other ingredients, Coburn heads to the kitchen to whip up a quick and delicious seafood and slaw dish that viewers can try for themselves. The recipe will be available to download at mpt.org/farm.

Nearly 16 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to nearly 450 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 10 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Past episodes can be viewed at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/, while episode segments are available on the series' YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; a grant from the Rural Maryland Council Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund; Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO); a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Wegmans Food Markets; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Farm Bureau; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; and a contribution made by the Citizens of Baltimore County. Other support comes from the Mar-Del Watermelon Association and Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation.

