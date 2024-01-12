HealthEquity Recognized by Glassdoor as a Top U.S. Workplace for 2024

HSA provider adds more recognition to their tally for its culture and values.

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA”) custodian, has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 16th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024 . The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year. This recognition comes after multiple regional rankings throughout the year for other workplace awards.

HealthEquity Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Cheryl King said the positive and honest feedback from HealthEquity teammates played a significant role in achieving this recognition. “All of our teammates have a voice at HealthEquity. Together we work to create an excellent workplace culture, growth opportunities, a wide variety of benefits, and an impactful mission. Our goal is to provide the best environment for our teammates so we can, in turn, create an exceptional experience for our clients, partners, and members.”

The top-rated factors that contributed to HealthEquity being ranked as a top workplace include efforts related to diversity and inclusion, culture and values, and work-life balance. HealthEquity teammates can regularly engage in these areas by participating in employee resource groups and social clubs who host lunch and learns and educational opportunities to well-being challenges and special company-wide values activities that help teammates demonstrate how their work connects to the values and the HealthEquity vision to save lives and empower consumer healthcare.



"The company stands behind their values, promotes inclusion, and believes in their team members. I have never worked for an organization that has such an amazing culture! Being permanently remote offers a great work-life balance, flexibility, and lessens burnout," said a HealthEquity teammate who posted on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest company review and recruiting sites.



In addition, HealthEquity teammates also enjoy a full spectrum of benefits to support a healthy work-life balance. These include a flexible remote work environment, unlimited PTO for exempt teammates, 14 paid holidays, adventure accounts, mental health benefits, movement money to support wellness activities, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, commuter benefits, time off for volunteering, professional development leave, and many others.

Glassdoor's Employee Choice Awards are based on comprehensive reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees within a year. These reviews encompass various aspects, including pros and cons of working for the employer, management advice, overall satisfaction, CEO rating, and key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation, diversity, and work-life balance. Winners are selected through Glassdoor’s algorithm that assesses the quality, quantity, and consistency of these reviews, considering at least 75 ratings across nine workplace attributes for each employer. This detailed approach ensures a thorough and fair evaluation of employers.

“Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW .

