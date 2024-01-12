Medical Optometry America Amplifies Glaucoma Awareness, Pioneers Treatment

Horsham Township, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horsham Township, Pennsylvania -

Medical Optometry America (MOA), Pennsylvania’s leader in medical, non-surgical eye care, is committed to educating the public about the importance of early detection and prevention of all forms of eye disease. In recognition of January as Glaucoma Awareness Month, MOA is proud to share its comprehensive approach to combating glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible vision loss and blindness.

"We understand how difficult it can be to detect glaucoma, particularly in its earliest stages” said Dr. Justin Sherman, O.D., F.A.A.O., Medical Director at MOA’s Eye Health Center in Horsham, PA. "We have advanced our mission by adopting cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, capable of detecting even the most subtle sign of disease. The issue for many patients is that diseases like glaucoma are ‘out of sight, out of mind.’ We want to make as many people as possible aware of glaucoma, so they have the knowledge they need to protect themselves.”

Glaucoma, often referred to as the "silent thief of sight," typically shows no early symptoms and can lead to devastating vision loss or blindness if left untreated. Because patients have no symptoms in the early disease process, around half of all individuals with glaucoma don’t realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Millions of Americans have already developed glaucoma but don’t yet realize their sight is in danger. Fortunately, it is possible to diagnose and treat glaucoma before it causes permanent vision damage.

Age and genetics are significant factors for glaucoma risk. Individuals over the age of 40 are more vulnerable and should have their eyes screened for glaucoma regularly. Glaucoma also has a strong genetic component, and individuals with any family history of the condition have a higher risk of developing this eye disease.

Also at increased risk are individuals living with conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, as well as those who are nearsighted or who have experienced severe eye injuries at some point in their life. African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans [DJS1] are at higher risk as well. The CDC cites this group as 6-8 times more likely to develop glaucoma.

"Something as simple as knowing your family's eye health history can save your sight," said Dr. Christopher Kuc, O.D., F.A.A.O., the Medical Director of MOA’s Newton Square, PA office. “We have the means to detect and treat glaucoma, but patients need first to understand everyone is at risk for developing glaucoma and any individual may have genetics or medical history that significantly increases their risk. Patients need to discuss the genetic risk factors with their families, because they are at risk, too.”

MOA serves the public as a leader in glaucoma diagnosis and management. Their Chief Medical Officer, Jim Thimons, O.D., F.A.A.O., is the founder and Chairman of the National Glaucoma Society. He was also involved in the early development of the Falck Medical Multi-Function Applanation Tonometer (FMAT1), a cutting-edge tool developed specifically for the early detection and management of glaucoma.

Glaucoma is generally related to an increase in pressure around the optic nerve which causes damage to its ability to communicate images to the brain. FMAT1 is used to assess key factors related to both pressure and the flow of fluid in the eye, both of which are critical in diagnosing and treating the disease. Combined with the full array of state-of-the-art glaucoma technology, MOA clinicians are at the forefront of modern glaucoma care. MOA invites the community to join the fight against glaucoma by scheduling an annual eye physical, investigating their family’s medical history, and learning more about risk factors. Schedule an Annual Eye Physical to learn more from MOA’s glaucoma experts.

About Medical Optometry America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3vMIjCp6Xs

With three Eye Health Centers serving the Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks county areas, Medical Optometry America provides high-quality, non-surgical eye care. Their Eye Health Centers offer more than what you’d expect from the typical eye doctor: beginning with a comprehensive ocular health assessment, their expert team provides customized treatment plans that take the patient’s conditions, symptoms, and lifestyle into account. To MOA, quality medical eye care is achieved by enhancing the entire continuum of care, and that is only possible by spending genuine, one-on-one time with patients and asking the right questions. When it comes to closing the care gap in eye health, especially for serious eye conditions like glaucoma, MOA has a highly trained team of eye doctors people can trust. To learn more, visit www.MOAeyes.com/.

###

For more information about Medical Optometry America - Horsham, contact the company here:



Medical Optometry America - Horsham

Judy Chang Cody

(610) 477-7479

Horsham@MOAeyes.com

303 Horsham Rd # G, Horsham, PA 19044

Judy Chang Cody