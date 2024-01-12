Submit Release
Dassault Aviation : Order intakes, deliveries and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31, 2023

Dassault Aviation Group

Order intakes, deliveries and backlog
in number of new aircraft as of December 31, 2023
(unaudited figures)

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2023

60 Rafale (*) were ordered (42 France, 18 Indonesia), compared with 92 Export Rafale in 2022.

(*) The order for an additional 18 Rafale for Indonesia entered into force on January 8, 2024 and is therefore not part of the 60-Rafale order intake for 2023.

23 Falcon were ordered, compared with 64 in 2022.

AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2023

13 Rafale (11 France, 2 Export) were delivered, while 15 had been guided.
14 Rafale (13 Export, 1 France) were delivered in 2022.

26 Falcon were delivered, while 35 (*) had been guided.
32 Falcon were delivered in 2022.

(*) Certified on August 22, 2023, Falcon 6X, integrating post certification upgrades approved by EASA, has entered into service at the end of 2023.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31, 2023, the backlog includes:

  • 211 Rafale (*) (141 Export, 70 France) compared with 164 Rafale as of December 31, 2022,
  •    84 Falcon compared with 87 Falcon as of December 31, 2022.

(*) The order for an additional 18 Rafale for Indonesia entered into force on January 8, 2024 and is therefore not part of the 211-Rafale backlog of December 31, 2023.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation Group will release on March 6, 2024 its full year results.

The above figures relate only to the number of new aircraft. The Group points out that amounts in euros will be published on March 6, 2024.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,700 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

