01/12/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Formation of the Connecticut Interagency Council on Homelessness

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is establishing a panel of agency heads within his administration that will be known as the Connecticut Interagency Council on Homelessness and will be responsible for collaborating on a multi-agency approach that strengthen the state’s homelessness prevention and response efforts.

The council will consist of leaders of state agencies that are responsible for housing and intervention support services. It will build upon existing efforts already undertaken by several state agencies, including the Department of Housing, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“Everyone should have access to a safe, warm place to call home,” Governor Lamont said. “State and local governments, along with our nonprofit partners, need the resources available to them to ensure that fewer people face the possibility of becoming homeless. Between building new housing units, addressing mental health issues, improving access to education and health care, and increasing job support, this issue must be addressed in a holistic manner.”

The governor is tasking the group with focusing its work on three main goals:

Strengthening current programs : The council will apply specific knowledge of individual programming to unite policies across state agencies in a way that considers the whole individual – from refining recommendations on improving health and human services for people experiencing homelessness to strengthening housing stability and creating more affordable housing across the state. Improving the effectiveness of the homelessness response system : Perspectives of all state agencies will be considered in sharing and planning new approaches to help connect people experiencing homelessness to services more effectively. This includes immediate assistance for people experiencing homelessness, such as support for emergency shelters and investments in housing stability. Meeting the demands of housing : The council will collaborate on maximizing the use of funding for housing assistance, increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing, improving the effectiveness of rapid rehousing, and evaluating and finding solutions for expanded access to safe and affordable housing for all with an interagency approach of tailoring support to each individual’s specific needs.

Governor Lamont is appointing Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno to serve as the council’s chairperson. Leaders from the following offices will serve as members:

The Department of Housing

The Department of Aging and Disability Services

The Department of Children and Families

The Department of Correction

The Department of Labor

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

The Department of Social Services

The Department of Veterans Affairs

The Office of Policy and Management

The Court Support Services Division of the Judicial Branch

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority

Additionally, leaders from the following offices will serve as ad hoc members:

The Department of Developmental Services

The Department of Economic and Community Development

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

The Department of Public Health

The Office of Early Childhood

The State Department of Education

The Department of Transportation

The Department of Higher Education

Governor Lamont is specifically asking the council’s members to uplift the voices of those closest to the issue of homelessness and consider the personal experiences and recommendations of those facing barriers to housing across the state. Additionally, he is asking the council to establish an advisory committee for practitioners and advocates to provide ongoing feedback to state agencies.

Staff from the Office of the Governor will work with legislators in the Connecticut General Assembly on behalf of the council to ensure that the state’s latest challenges and opportunities are understood and addressed in a coordinated and collaborative manner.