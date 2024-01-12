Submit Release
January 12, 2024

Statement of Sen Nancy Binay on the appointment of Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto as DOF Secretary

My congratulations to my kababayan, Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto, on his well-deserved appointment as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance.

Perfect choice si Deputy Speaker Ralph as finance chief dahil sa kanyang malawak na karanasan bilang isang ekonomista, at sa kanyang di-matawarang kontribusyon sa pagsasaayos ng pananalapi ng bansa bilang NEDA chief at mambabatas.

DS Recto need not start at the bottom of the learning curve. He already has a good grasp of the different scenarios, and the realities being faced by our country in these challenging times.

His expertise in finance and economics, and his experience in public administration are of great value to the Administration's economic team.

Being our go-to and numbers-genius guy in the Senate when it comes to budget, taxation and finance, napakalaking bagay ang kanyang exposure pagdating sa paglalatag ng fiscal policy ng pamahalaan.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Sec. Recto--Godspeed.

