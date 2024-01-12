PHILIPPINES, January 12 - Press Release

January 12, 2024 Bong Go continues commitment to PH sports development; successfully pushes for a substantial 2024 budget for national athletes and grassroots programs Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to promoting athletics and enhancing the country's competitive edge in a resolute move to bolster the sports landscape in the Philippines. The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), through the support of Go, has seen its 2024 budget substantially funded, rising from an initial proposal of PhP174 million in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to PhP1.156 billion as approved in the General Appropriations Act (GAA). As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go underscored that the allocation is designed to cover a broad spectrum of sports-related activities, including grassroots programs, international competitions, and the rehabilitation of sporting facilities. Go has earlier stressed the need for substantial investments in sports infrastructure, with a notable allocation of PhP275 million for the repair and enhancement of two vital sporting facilities, the Philsports Complex in Pasig City and the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila City. These facilities are integral to the nation's sports development which is set to undergo rehabilitation to provide athletes with world-class training and competition venues. Go expressed, "Sports play a crucial role in nation-building, fostering unity, discipline, and excellence among our youth." "By investing in the rehabilitation of key sports facilities, we aim to create a conducive environment for our athletes to hone their skills and bring honor to the country," he added. Other key highlights of the 2024 budget include preparation, training, and participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with an allocation of PhP52 million. The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics will receive PhP15 million, and the Paralympic Paris 2024 is also set to receive PhP15 million. Notable allocations also include PhP40 million for Batang Pinoy, a program aimed at identifying and nurturing young talents. The Philippine National Games will receive PhP50 million. There is an allocation of PhP10 million for the Philippine National Para Games. Additionally, PhP174 million is dedicated to financial assistance for athletes, community sports development, sports festivals, and activities. Moreover, PhP10 million is earmarked for the digitization of the PSC. Another PhP10 million is allocated for Laro't Saya sa Parke, which encourages sports and recreation in public spaces. Furthermore, PhP10 million has been allocated to the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization. The budget also includes PhP20 million for regional training coordination and program development. Additionally, PhP30 million is allocated for the BIMP-EAGA Games, and PhP10 million for the Indigenous Peoples Games, all contributing to the comprehensive sports landscape in the country. Go, who is also chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has linked sports development to his broader advocacy towards promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle. He also believes that sports can be a powerful tool to steer Filipino youth away from the dangers of illegal drug use. According to the senator, by providing young people with constructive and engaging activities, sports can offer a positive pathway that diverts them from harmful influences. "Ayaw ko pong masayang 'yung inumpisahan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na labanan ang iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs and keep us healthy and fit. Kapag tayo po ay fit, healthy po tayo. Kapag tayo po ay healthy, hahaba po ang ating buhay. Pangalagaan po natin ang kalusugan ng bawat isa dahil katumbas po yan ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he encouraged in his previous pronouncements. Go has also been pushing for Senate Bill No. 2514 that he sponsored in the plenary last month, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games. This proposed legislation, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, seeks to establish a more structured and sustainable framework for sports development in the Philippines. This bill envisions an integrated and inclusive sports program, highlighting the inclusion of para-athletes, and the commitment to hold biennial Games for wide-ranging participation. Moreover, Go also expressed plans to institutionalize and legislate the Batang Pinoy program to further strengthen grassroots sports development.