Nominations Open for Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame & She’s on Her Way Awards

Deadline to Submit Nominations is Midnight on March 28, 2024.

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy (OWAA) announced today that the nomination process is open for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s on Her Way Award for 2024. Nomination forms are available online at de.gov/women. The deadline for nominations is midnight on March 28, 2024.

“The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s on Her Way awards recognize remarkable Delaware women for their contributions to our state,” said Governor Carney. “I encourage everyone to nominate a leader or changemaker in their community. I’d like to thank the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy for their continued efforts to honor women who are making a difference in Delaware.”

Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1981 to recognize the achievements of outstanding Delaware women and their contributions to communities across the state. The induction ceremony is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women. The award honors Delaware women who have made an important and lasting impact on the lives of Delawareans and have resided in the state for at least 10 years during their lifetime. Nominees both living and deceased are eligible. An induction ceremony for those chosen in 2024 will be held in the fall.

In 2022, the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy launched a website that features portraits and biographies of all members of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame. The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Art Exhibit, featuring portraits of each member of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame, is currently on display at the Delaware Tech Community College Owens Campus in Georgetown until January 31, 2024. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours.

She’s On Her Way Award

The She’s On Her Way Award, organized by the Delaware Commission for Women, recognizes the achievements and celebrates the contributions of talented young women leaders making a difference in Delaware. All nominees must be young women between 18 and 40 years of age by June 30, 2024. Nominees must be native-born Delawareans or have resided in the state for at least five years. Nominees must show that they have made a positive impact upon the lives of Delawareans and have exhibited characteristics of good character, promise and hope; as well as have information and or examples that illustrate the nominee’s positive reputation and/or leadership among her peers, and/or her community. The Delaware Commission for Women reviews, rates, and deliberates each nomination and selects the awardees. An award ceremony will take place in May or June at the Buena Vista estate in New Castle, Delaware.

Event details for both the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and She’s On Her Way will be available in the coming months at de.gov/women.