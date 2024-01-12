Long Beach Pride Logo Long Beach Pride Announces 2024 Theme - "The Rhythm of the Rainbow"

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Long Beach Pride Announces 2024 Theme - "The Rhythm of the Rainbow"

Despite progress, new barriers emerge. In 2024, we arm ourselves with our greatest weapon and ally: Music.” — Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride.

LONG BEEACH, CA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Pride is delighted to unveil "The Rhythm of the Rainbow" as the theme for our 2024 celebration, taking place on May 18th and May 19th, with the parade scheduled for May 19th. This theme is not just about the rainbow; it's a symbol of hope and unity through music. Music transcends politics, poverty, and injustice. It's a universal language with no race or sex, only purpose. As creators and lovers of music, we find hope to move forward.

“Despite progress, new barriers emerge. In 2024, we arm ourselves with our greatest weapon and ally: Music.”, Said Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride. “We pay homage to the beats that have strengthened our hearts and souls. Our music is a powerful tool against the challenges we face, and with it, we will prevail”, continued Tonya Martin.

Event Date:

Long Beach Pride Festival: May 18th and May 19th, 2024

Long Beach Pride Parade: May 19th, 2024



Remember, the festival and parade are not just events; they are a movement, a statement, a rhythm of hope. Mark your calendars for May 18th and 19th in Long Beach, and be a part of this extraordinary celebration.

About Long Beach Pride™:

Long Beach Pride™, a non-profit organization, has been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. Known for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events, we are committed to inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society.