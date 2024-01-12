JP Energy Global, wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz Inc., adds Daniel Lee to its BOD, current CEO of CIG International

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), is pleased to announce another additional member to the Board – Daniel Lee.



Daniel Lee is currently the CEO of CIG International https://www.ciginter.com/ https://cigunited.com/. During Mr. Lee’s tenure as the CEO of CIG International, in 2018 CIG partnered with The US Regional Center Group, a premier EB-5 regional center organization, with projects worth over US $1.4 billion of EB-5 capital commitments, providing EB-5 investment services and expertise in key economic hubs within the United States. In 2021, CIG partnered with Keiretsu Forum Canada, a global angel investment group, which invests up to US $100M+ annually, to provide a platform for start-up venture investment and management. Since inception, CIG has raised over US $1 Billion investment funds through affiliated networks in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Korea.

“Drawn to its incredible opportunities, I look forward to playing an instrumental role in bringing major high-valued EB-5 operations as wholly owned and majority owned subsidiaries to secure JP3E’s place in the market on a greater platform,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of CIG International.

With CIG’s specialties in debt-based investment, private equity investment, and foreign investment facilitation, CIG provides unique alternative investment opportunities to its investors through CIG’s affiliated companies and professional networks in the United States. We are working on real estate development projects to build workers’ housings and other amenities in the surrounding area of EV battery plants in the United States. Related EV Battery Plants are under construction, which have received investments by Korean companies such as Samsung SDI, SK On, LG Energy Solutions, and the following US joint venture EV car manufacturers: Ford, GM, and Stellates. CIG has collaborated with various groups including city governments, real estate developers, and local communities to develop and build housing units, retail outlets, and common areas to house and support workers being recruited for EV battery plant sites being built by Samsung, SK, LG Energy Solution, and other Korean conglomerates. The EV battery plants that are currently under construction are located in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Georgia.

Local communities in these states are excited about the oncoming economic boom that accompanies such developments and recognize the need to address the housing shortages for accommodating thousands of workers coming from various neighboring cities. CIG’s involvement cultivated a unique opportunity for conventional investors as well as foreigners seeking an investment path towards immigrating to the U.S. under this EB-5 project, made possible by John K. Park’s facilitation of this opportunity for JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Lee has over 25 years of experience as a business development & investment consultant in the US EB-5 and Canada Investor FIIP and QIIP industry. He has also represented investor programs in association with MCAN Capital (formerly known as MCAP), California Military Base (CMB) Regional Center, Laurentian Bank Securities, Inc. (LBS), and the US Regional Center Group (USRC). Through years of structuring, developing, and marketing investor program experience, Mr. Lee developed a keen understanding and knowledge for identifying, developing, and financing projects within the United States through a network of institutional investors as well as structuring regional centers for immigration investment funds.

“Adding Daniel Lee to our team will prove to be an invaluable addition as we are prepared to introduce our current and future growth initiatives that are currently transpiring right now with our EB-5 projects and operations,” said John K. Park, Chairman and CEO of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

