Montgomery Recreation Summer Camp Registration will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at  2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, November 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 11, 2024

How to enroll in health coverage before the Jan. 15 deadline will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., January 11, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Carmen Berrios Martinez, communications and public outreach manager at Montgomery Recreation, and Yajaira Isabelle, navigator at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air on Friday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The first part of the show will feature important information about the registration process for the summer camps that Montgomery Recreation offers. These programs prioritize safety, education and fun and are designed to engage children and youth with innovative activities. Beginning Jan. 16, residents can enroll their children in a wide range of exciting programs. To help families plan their children's activities, a summer camp fair will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East County Community Recreation Center, located at 3310 Gateshead Manor Way in Silver Spring. The event will feature games, crafts, refreshments and more. We invite you to join and discover the opportunities that await your children this summer. Ms. Berrios Martinez will share all the details.

During the second segment of the show, listeners will learn about the importance of detecting radon, which is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. Radon gas in rocks and soil can move to air and water. It can enter homes and buildings undetected and exposure to it is linked to lung cancer. Therefore, it’s important to perform radon testing in the home, to limit exposure. The Maryland Department of Health is working to raise awareness about this issue by offering radon test kits for homeowners at the discounted rate of $3 throughout January as part of the National Radon Awareness Month.

The radio program will conclude with vital information about the registration period to obtain medical insurance coverage at reduced rates for eligible individuals in 2024. Please note that the deadline to request coverage during open enrollment in Maryland ends on Jan. 15. The plans available through Maryland Health Connection are comprehensive and include essential health benefits such as doctor visits, mental health services, prescriptions, dental, vision and more. If you require assistance, please call 1-855-642-8572. The helpline offers assistance in more than 200 languages.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

