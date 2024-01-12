Submit Release
Phone numbers changing at Division Marine Fisheries offices in Morehead City

Telephone numbers at Division of Marine Fisheries offices in Morehead City will change on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when a new phone system is installed at the Headquarters and Central District offices.

The new main number will be 252-515-5500.

The former phone number will be temporarily forwarded to the new number, but callers should note the change for future reference.

The toll-free line will remain 1-800-682-2632.

Direct lines for individual staff will change, as well. The public should refer to the contacts page on the Division of Marine Fisheries’ website for updated numbers or call the main number and ask to be transferred. The public may also contact staff members by email.

