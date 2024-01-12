Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,607 in the last 365 days.

DNREC to Close Part of Cape Henlopen State Park Jan. 16, 17 for Managed Deer Hunt

A buck deer stands in front of trees, staring at the photographer.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that a section of Cape Henlopen State Park will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17 to accommodate a managed deer hunt.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation will close the park’s main entrance for the managed hunt, meaning bay and ocean beaches north of Herring Point cannot be accessed by park visitors during this hunt. The Gordons Pond area and lands on the west side of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal will be open as usual.

The managed deer hunt is meant to reduce the deer herd in and around the park, and to lessen environmental impacts on rare plant species and plant communities at Cape Henlopen. The hunts are coordinated by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and Division of Parks and Recreation.

For more information about hunting in Delaware State Parks, visit https://destateparks.com/Adventures/Hunting.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###


You just read:

DNREC to Close Part of Cape Henlopen State Park Jan. 16, 17 for Managed Deer Hunt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more