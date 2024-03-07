Financial Consultants Group Receives Prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Consultants Group (FCG), a leading fiduciary, fee-only financial planning and investment management firm, is proud to announce its recent achievement of the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This significant accolade, determined by customer votes, underscores FCG's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, client-centered financial services.
Founded and led by David Fountain, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ with almost three decades of experience, FCG has established itself as a cornerstone in the financial planning sector. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including retirement planning, risk management, tax planning, and estate planning, FCG is dedicated to crafting personalized financial strategies that cater to the unique needs of each client.
David's journey in the financial sector began in West Palm Beach, Florida, where his focus on wealth advisement and investment strategies laid the groundwork for his future endeavors. Relocating to Georgia nearly 17 years ago, he expanded FCG's services, emphasizing the importance of strong client relationships and custom-tailored financial solutions.
The Best of Georgia Awards, known for honoring outstanding businesses in the state, spotlight FCG's dedication to exceeding client expectations. This award not only celebrates the firm's expertise in financial management but also highlights its adherence to providing unbiased, comprehensive guidance under the fiduciary standard.
Commenting on the award, David stated, "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to going beyond the role of financial advisors. We consider ourselves partners in our clients' financial journeys, helping navigate through the complexities of financial planning and management. Our clients' choice to honor us with the Best of Georgia Award is both an honor and a motivation to continue delivering exemplary financial services."
FCG is a trusted advisor in the financial landscape. The firm's ability to offer valuable insights and peace of mind to its clients, paving a clear path to financial goals, sets it apart as a premier choice for those seeking expert and client-focused financial guidance.
Locations:
Cumming Office:
1080 Sanders Road
Suite 300
Cumming, GA 30041
Alpharetta Office:
12600 Deerfield Pkwy
Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Financial Consultants Group

