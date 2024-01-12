Decision on the selection of the provider of the medium-range air defence system becomes final

SLOVENIA, January 12 - Slovenia is the first of the 19 ESSI members to sign a programme agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany for the purchase of the IRIS-T SLM system.

In August 2023, the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) Memorandum of Understanding (ESSI MOU) on the Joint Procurement of Air Defence Systems was signed, which provide the basis for the establishment of a joint procurement mechanism for air defence systems, and in which Slovenia has a representative. According to the memorandum, the interested countries may conclude separate programme agreements for specific projects, which will define the financial obligations, and the central contracting authority defined in the ESSI MOU will be empowered to execute the specific programme contracts.

On 6 December 2023, the state secretaries of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia, Dr Damir Črnčec, and the Federal Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Benedikt Zimmer, signed a Programme Agreement between the two ministries on the participation of the Republic of Slovenia in the procurement of IRIS-T SLM systems in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on the Joint Procurement of Air Defence Systems within the framework of the European Sky Defence Initiative.

The Ministry of Defence has decided to select Diehl Defence GmbH & CO. as the supplier of the medium-range air defence system. KG, Germany, to supply Slovenia with the IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system. The price for the complete system with all supporting elements and missiles is EUR 146.82 million, excluding VAT.

Following the publication of the decision on the public procurement portal and the award decision becoming final on 10 January 2024, the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Maintenance of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw) will conclude Amendment No 1 to the contract for the supply of air defence systems for the Federal Republic of Germany on its own terms and conditions and in the name and on behalf of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia.