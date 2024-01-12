Aerospace Robotics Market is set to redefine the skies, with a projected valuation of USD 10.34 billion by 2030.
The Aerospace Robotics Market is fueled by the need for precision and accuracy in manufacturing, leading to improved quality and reduced production time.
The Aerospace Robotics Market is a rapidly growing sector driven by advancements in automation and the increasing demand for efficient manufacturing processes in the aerospace industry.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is a dynamic and evolving sector within the broader aerospace industry. It encompasses the development, deployment, and use of robotic systems for various applications in aerospace manufacturing and maintenance. These applications range from automating repetitive tasks like riveting and drilling to more complex operations such as composite layup and inspection. One of the key drivers of growth in this market is the increasing demand for aircraft, driven by factors like rising air travel and the need for modernization in military aviation. As aircraft production rates rise to meet this demand, aerospace companies are turning to robotics to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, improve efficiency, and maintain high quality standards.
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Aerospace Robotics Market achieved a valuation of USD 4.14 billion in 2022. This figure is poised to experience a meteoric rise, reaching an estimated USD 10.34 billion by 2030. The market anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The Aerospace Robotics Market stands as a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the broader field of robotics and automation. This comprehensive market report delves into the diverse landscape of robotics applications within the aerospace industry. It provides stakeholders with a detailed understanding of the various facets driving the market, emphasizing the pivotal role of robotics in enhancing operational capabilities, safety, and efficiency.
Another important factor shaping the Aerospace Robotics Market is the push for innovation and technological advancement. Robotics companies are continuously developing new solutions to address the specific challenges of aerospace manufacturing, such as the need for precision, flexibility, and adaptability in complex assembly processes. This has led to the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensing systems into aerospace robots, enabling them to perform tasks with higher accuracy and autonomy. These technological advancements are not only improving the efficiency of aerospace manufacturing but also opening up new possibilities for the industry, such as the use of robotics in space exploration and satellite manufacturing.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Kuka AG
• ABB Group
• FANUC Corporation
• Yaskawa electric corporation
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The report offers an extensive overview of the Aerospace Robotics Market, elucidating its historical development, current status, and future growth prospects. It meticulously analyzes key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the market, providing stakeholders with a holistic understanding of industry dynamics. Furthermore, it explores various applications of robotics in aerospace, showcasing their significance in improving precision and efficiency.
Moreover, the Aerospace Robotics Market is also influenced by factors such as cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability. Robotics can help aerospace companies reduce costs by streamlining production processes, minimizing material waste, and optimizing resource utilization. Additionally, the use of robotics in aerospace manufacturing can lead to more environmentally friendly practices by reducing energy consumption and emissions. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for aerospace companies, the adoption of robotics as part of their manufacturing and maintenance strategies is expected to grow, further driving the expansion of the Aerospace Robotics Market.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Aerospace Robotics industry encompasses applications such as material handling, surface treatment, composites, assembly, and more. The composites application segment is predicted to experience accelerated growth due to the increasing demand for computation-based components, including sophisticated engine turbine blades and aircraft frame construction.
• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Linear robots are anticipated to dominate the market share, given their widespread use in assembly, painting, machining, and packing applications. The SCARA robot segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its superior technology for efficiently performing various activities in the manufacturing industry.
• 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
Collaborative technology is the fastest-growing segment, driven by its various advantages, including lightweight flexibility, reliability, and optimization of collaborative operational processes. This segment is expected to witness rapid growth, especially in tasks such as picking, testing, and measuring.
• 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The hardware sector currently holds the largest market share, driven by the increasing need for controllers, arm processors, sensors, and drives for technologically improved robots. The software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, propelled by advancements in planning safety and project engineering software.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Traditional robots
• Collaborative robots
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Controller
• Sensor
• Drive
• End effector
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Drilling & Fastening
• Non-destructive testing & Inspection
• Welding & soldering
• Sealing & dispensing
• Processing
• Handling
• Assembling & disassembling
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝
• up to 16.00 kg
• 01–60.00 kg
• 01–225.00 kg
• More than 225.00 kg
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
• The overall growth of the aerospace industry is a fundamental factor boosting the Aerospace Robotics Market. With an increasing number of aircraft being manufactured, the demand for efficient and precise automation solutions rises proportionately. Aerospace Robotics play a crucial role in various stages of aircraft production, from manufacturing components to assembling complex structures.
• Aerospace manufacturers are under constant pressure to reduce operational costs while maintaining high-quality standards. Robotics in aerospace is seen as a means to achieve this balance, as automated processes contribute to cost reduction through enhanced efficiency, reduced labor costs, and minimized errors in manufacturing.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
In the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China, Japan, and India, robotic system purchases are expected to surge. These nations are investing heavily in automated solutions to enhance production capacity and streamline manufacturing processes. The presence of key Aerospace Robotics manufacturers in the Asia Pacific, including Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, and FANUC Corporation, contributes to the region's dominance.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The Aerospace Robotics Marketis poised for exponential growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficiency and precision.
• Asia Pacific emerges as a key player, with China, Japan, and India leading in robotic system purchases and aerospace manufacturing R&D.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏: Tecnoideal, an integrator specializing in the medical sector, contracted ABB industrial robots for its automated applications.
𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏: FANUC received a significant order to supply around 500 robots to Ford's Cologne plant, enhancing the production of electric car bodies, aligning with the global shift towards e-mobility.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟗. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
𝟏𝟎. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟏𝟏. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝
𝟏𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
14.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Recent Developments
14.3.1 Industry News
14.3.2 Company News
14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
