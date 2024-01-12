WRX Pool Service Shares Expert Insights for Achieving Pool Perfection, Setting a New Standard in Pool Maintenance

WRX Pool Service has shared expert cost and time-saving tips for year-round pool protection and perfection.

Windermere, FL, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRX Pool Service, a pool service company based in Windermere, FL has shared expert pool maintenance tips to help customers and pool owners keep their in-ground pools perfect all year round. The expert tips are the company’s way of giving back to the community, saving them costs, and ensuring their pools are well-maintained throughout the seasons.

WRX Pool Service caters to the needs of residents in Winter Garden, Dr. Phillips, Bay Hill, Horizon West, and Windermere. For years, the company has been delivering flexible pool services available weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly with no long-term contracts attached. Its overall business is based on customer education, using expert tips to guide customers to do the right things to keep their pools functioning and protected.

As the new year commences, WRX Pool Service experts are once again sharing valuable insights to assist home and business owners in safeguarding and caring for their pools year-round. Emphasizing the critical role of chemical balance, the WRX Pool Service spokesperson highlighted the significance of understanding the chemical composition of pool water. With various chlorine-based compounds like liquid bleach (sodium hypochlorite), chlorine gas, calcium hypochlorite, chlorinated isocyanurates, and/or lithium hypochlorite available, these chemicals can damage the pool and its water when left unattended.

Sharing additional tips, the Windermere pool companies’ spokesperson added that skimmer cleaning is an important practice to get debris out of the pool during open seasons. With skimmer cleaners, owners can get solid waste out of their pools faster, thus preventing decomposition or contamination.

Marcella Reginato, adding his expert tips to the list noted that pool owners must also pay attention to pool pump lint cleaning, monitor water levels during in-use and off-season periods, ensure the salt system is properly maintained, and overall, clean or replace the pool filter as needed.

Encouraging pool owners to keep an active journal of these tips, Marcella Reginato added that pool maintenance can help owners save money on expensive repairs while also reducing their overall spending on in-season services. Proper maintenance practices not only extend the lifespan of pools and equipment but also ensure compliance with safety regulations, reducing overall overhead costs.

WRX Pool Service continues to provide expert educational content to its customers based on years of training and hands-on experience. They are one call away and ready to address common and uncommon pool problems, whether minor or major.

