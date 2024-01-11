Top 4 AlgoSec Alternatives in 2024 based on 2,000+ Reviews

The statistics show that the cybersecurity industry has developed in recent years to keep up with the ever-changing threat environment and to protect their private data numerous companies are adopting modern microsegmentation and zero trust systems.

AlgoSec is one of the microsegmentation solutions that can help companies to segment, control, and secure their network, however, user reviews highlight that AlgoSec can be inefficient in securing configuration due to its steep learning curve and lack of features.

This article covers the top 4 AlgoSec alternatives to provide an overview of each product including its important specs, user reviews, and pricing.

Top 4 AlgoSec alternatives

Table 1: Market presence of top 4 Algosec alternatives

Vendors Company founding date* Company size* Total product reviews** Average product rating** (5-point scale) AlgoSec 2004 201-500 392 4.3 VMware Aria Operations for Networks 1998 10,000+ 528 4.2 Cisco Identity Services Engine 1984 10,000+ 506 4.1 Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks 2019 10,000+ 351 4.3 Tufin 2005 501-1000 293 4.1

*Based on data retrieved from Companies’ LinkedIn Pages as of 01/08/2024.

**Based on the total number of product reviews and average ratings on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius software review platforms as of 12/18/2023.

Disclaimer: With AlgoSec positioned at the top, other vendors are sorted by the total number of reviews in descending order.

Vendor selection criteria:

Given the abundance of microsegmentation software, the list (above) is filtered down based on the vendor criteria listed below.

Number of reviews: 200+ reviews on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius.

200+ reviews on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius. Average rating: Above 4.0/5 on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius.

AlgoSec

AlgoSec is a network security policy management platform with microsegmentation technology that provides companies with security rules to enable application connectivity throughout the company network (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid) and containers. It helps to enhance security visibility by tracking the network, integrating firewall rules into apps, and identifying data compliance discrepancies through its IP engine.

Pros

Granular visibility: Algosec’s granular visibility is said to be top-notch. Customers say that the granularity not only makes it simpler to spot potential threats but also helps promote a proactive attitude to risk management.1

Network maps and topology customization: Reviewers note that the use of network maps and implementing topology adjustments is convenient, they can easily apply customization depending on source, destination, and port.2

Integrations: Some users claim that AlgoSec integrates seamlessly with several types of firewall devices.3

Cons

Learning curve: Users state that Algosec’s user interface is proficient and difficult for beginners to learn. Navigating the features and functionalities might be difficult for those who aren’t familiar with network security or firewall control.4

Number of features: Some users expect to see more features in the graphical user interface so that they don’t have to rely on the API as heavily.5

Vendor support: Some customers express that Algosec does not support vendors like Sophos, SonicWall, and Forcepoint.6

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.3/5 with 64 reviews

4.3/5 with 64 reviews G2: 4.5/5 with 146 reviews

4.5/5 with 146 reviews PeerSpot: 4.4/5 with 173 reviews

4.4/5 with 173 reviews TrustRadius: 9/10 with 10 reviews

Top 4 Algosec alternatives

1- VMware Aria Operations for Networks

VMware provides automated software-defined networking (SDN) and automated security management for organizations to protect sensitive workloads and environments with autonomous Layer 7* controls, granular microsegmentation security, and management.

With VMware organizations can segment their network to secure key applications, build logical DMZs** in software, or decrease the attack surface of a virtual desktop environment.

The platform provides both SaaS (software-as-a-service) and on-premises options. These services allow companies to develop network segmentation, planning, and rollout across multi-cloud environments by providing visibility across logical and physical networks.

*Layer 7 is the highest layer, also known as the application layer, and provides support for end-user applications and processes.

**A DMZ, or demilitarized zone, is a perimeter network that secures and improves the internal local-area network against unauthorized traffic.

Business impact: Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study analyzed the business and economic benefits of Aria Operations for Networks.

379% ROI obtained in three years.

80% reduced time spent monitoring their network.

50% reduced network outages. 7

Pros

Network monitoring and verification: CTOs say that the monitoring and verification functionalities are VMware’s most useful features.8

Network visibility: Users emphasize that the platform provides efficient visibility into network traffic flows in multiple scenarios.9

Dashboard usability: Some users express that the dashboards are flexible, providing tailored insights into the user’s virtualized environment.10

Cons

Employee training: Some users remark that VMware can be complex and may lack sufficient training for users to operate the product.11

Here is AIMultiple’s data-driven industry analysis list on corporate training services.

Slow query loading: Some users report that the program might be slow at times when loading queries.12

User interface performance: Reviews show that the application’s user interface gets sluggish sometimes.13

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.6/5 with 173 reviews

4.6/5 with 173 reviews G2: 4.2/5 with 7 reviews

4.2/5 with 7 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 358 reviews

4.0/5 with 358 reviews TrustRadius: No information is available.

2- Cisco Identity Services Engine

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is a network security solution that provides software-defined security and automated microsegmentation technologies.

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) provides network access control (NAC) functions, including host access, role-based access control (RBAC), and security control. With Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) users can leverage customized NAC solutions for equipment (e.g., internet of Things (IoT)), notably network microsegmentation controllers that automate the operation of switches, routers, wireless, and firewall rules.

Pros

Stability: Users say that the Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is stable.14

Centralized management: Users appreciate Cisco Identity Services Engine’s (ISE) centralized administration.15

Microsegmentation: Some users argue that Cisco Identity Services Engine’s (ISE) microsegmentation abilities are, beyond its competitors.16

Cons

Virtual integrations: Some users state that the platform can improve its virtual integrations for enhanced migration.17

License costs: Some users find licenses (e.g. automation and product integration licenses) expensive.18

Device identification accuracy: Some users note that device identification may be more accurate to leverage software-defined segmentation.19

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.2/5 with 6 reviews

4.2/5 with 6 reviews G2: 4.2/5 with 10 reviews

4.2/5 with 10 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 401 reviews

4.0/5 with 401 reviews TrustRadius: 9/10 with 89 reviews

3- Prisma Cloud

Prisma Cloud provides cloud-native security for building cloud-native apps for hosts, containers, and serverless apps.

Prisma Cloud’s security and compliance features are designed to protect infrastructure, apps, information, and licenses across clouds (public, private, and hybrid) and on-premises.

Pros

Navigation: Users note that Prisma Cloud is simple to navigate across cloud-based systems and is found valuable for day-to-day operations.20

Automated threat detection: Reviewers highlight that automated threat detection works effectively.21

Vulnerability testing: Vulnerability testing using Twistlock (Prisma Cloud’s internal feature that produces vulnerability findings by scanning containers is appreciated by users).22

Cons

Analytics for data mining: The analytics feature might be improved by developing tailored queries for data extraction and collection.23

Policy customization: Reviews state that investigations and policy customization are difficult and confusing to complete. To customize a policy, users must grasp the RQL language, which is not intuitive.24

Knowledge base: Some reviewers remark that there is no adequate documentation for manual searches.25

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.5/5 with 225 reviews

4.5/5 with 225 reviews G2: 3.9/5 with 25 reviews

3.9/5 with 25 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 75 reviews

4.0/5 with 75 reviews TrustRadius: 8/10 with 26 reviews

For guidance on choosing the right tool or service for your project, check out our data-driven lists of software-defined perimeter (SDP) software and zero trust networking software.

4- Tufin

Tufin is a microsegmentation software, serving more than half of the Forbes Global 2000.26Tufin has over 2,900 customers, including Fortune 500 organizations including IBM. G2 ranks Tufin ‘in the top 50 security software solutions in 2023.27

The platform may assist organizations in managing, controlling, and monitoring complex networks with numerous routers, switches, firewalls, Internet of Things (IoT), and other network devices. Tufin’s key features such as security risk assessment and network security automation can assist organizations in governing network security in real-time.

Key features of Tufin for network segmentation include

Firewall orchestration: Control network segmentation throughout firewalls, software-defined networks (SDN), SASE, and Edge devices.

Segmentation: Use segment-regulated granular zones with microsegmentation and/or zero trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities to keep AI audit activities under control and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks.

Vulnerability-based change automation: Tufin’s vulnerability-based change automation (VCA) integrates with vulnerability scanners and automatically tests vulnerabilities before creating new cybersecurity rules or granting new access to verify those rules. VCA works with key vulnerability management tools (such as Nessus, Qualys, Rapid7, and Tenable) to generate risk evaluations for access request workflows.

Automated policy management: Develop established guidelines and blueprints for security professionals to effectively govern network segmentation.

Data compliance: Assess the configuration by setting data encryption, role-based access control (RBAC), software-defined micro-perimeter compliance rules of firewalls, routers, switches, and web-based platforms to discover cyber threats, fraud, and misconfigurations.

Case study:

Tufin provides a case study about a network outage at a major US utility company that tried to manually build and administer firewall rules across 2500+ devices and lacked visibility resulting in SLAs that lasted months.

Tufin claims that their SecureChange and SecureTrack products have significantly enhanced their utility company’s service level agreements (SLAs) and overall security posture.

The business impact that Tufin claims to be achieved are:

Rule change SLAs are < 1 week – down from 2+ months.

80% reduction in time to identify and remediate shadowed rules.

Reduced the number of people focused on change requests from 40 to 5.

Reduced time to prepare for compliance audits from weeks to 2 hours. 28

Figure: Tufin’s products and services

Source: Tufin29

Pros

Firewall rules and tickets: Some enterprise users say that firewall rules are easily managed with Tufin, managing authorization for all users to raise firewall tickets is easy.30

Network security: The unified network protection and microsegmentation capabilities of Tufin receive positive credit from reviewers for preventing next-generation cyber security attacks.31

Here is AIMultiple’s data-driven industry analysis article on the top 10 microsegmentation tools.

Firewall access control: Some users note that Tufin effectively assists in identifying and fine-tuning (granular) the automated firewall access control (e.g. role-based access control (RBAC)).32

Cons

API calls: Some reviews highlight that the API calls to 3rd party tools could be more flexible.33

Initial setup: Some reviewers state that Tufin’s initial setup can be complex.34

Native integrations: Some users suggest that Tufin can have improvements in terms of out-of-the-box native integrations with both security and non-security technologies.35

User Ratings

Gartner: 3.8/5 with 8 reviews

3.8/5 with 8 reviews G2: 4.4/5 with 95 reviews

4.4/5 with 95 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 180 reviews

4.0/5 with 180 reviews TrustRadius: 7.1/10 with 10 reviews

Further reading

External links